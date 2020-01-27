(CNN) — La 62 Entrega Anual de los Grammy se llevó a cabo este domingo en Los Ángeles.

A continuación, una lista de ganadores en las categorías principales. La lista completa de más de 80 categorías se puede encontrar en Grammy.com.

GRABACIÓN DEL AÑO

“Hey, Ma,” Bon Iver

“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish *GANADOR

“7 Rings,” Ariana Grande

“Hard Place,” H.E.R.

“Talk,” Khalid

“Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus

“Truth Hurts,” Lizzo

“Sunflower,” Post Malone & Swae Lee

ÁLBUM DEL AÑO

“I,I”- Bon Iver

“Norman F***ing Rockwell,” Lana Del Rey

“When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go,” Billie Eilish *GANADOR

“Thank U, Next,” Ariana Grande

“I Used to Know Her,” H.E.R.

“7,” Lil Nas X

“Cuz I Love You,” Lizzo

“Father of the Bride,” Vampire Weekend

CANCIÓN DEL AÑO

“Always Remember Us This Way,” Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna

“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell *GANADOR

“Bring My Flowers Now,” Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker

“Hard Place,” Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins

“Lover,” Taylor Swift

“Norman F***ing Rockwell,” Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey

“Someone You Loved,” Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman

“Truth Hurts,” Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John

MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish *GANADOR

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalia

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

POP

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN POP SOLISTA

“Spirit,” Beyoncé

“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish

“7 Rings,” Ariana Grande

“Truth Hurts,” Lizzo *GANADOR

“You Need to Calm Down,” Taylor Swift

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN POP DE UN DÚO O GRUPO

“Boyfriend,” Ariana Grande & Social House

“Sucker,” Jonas Brothers

“Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus *GANADOR

“Sunflower,” Post Malone & Swae Lee

“Senorita,” Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

MEJOR ÁLBUM POP VOCAL

“The Lion King: The Gift,” Beyoncé

“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?,” Billie Eilish *GANADOR

“Thank U, Next,” Ariana Grande

“No. 6 Collaborations Project,” Ed Sheeran

“Lover,” Taylor Swift

MEJOR ÁLBUM POP VOCAL TRADICIONAL

"Sì," Andrea Bocelli

“Sì,” Andrea Bocelli

“Love (Deluxe Edition),” Michael Bublé

“Look Now,” Elvis Costello & The Imposters *GANADOR

“A Legendary Christmas,” John Legend

“Walls,” Barbra Streisand

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE COMEDIA

“Quality Time,” Jim Gaffigan

“Relatable,” Ellen Degeneres

“Right Now,” Aziz Ansari

“Son Of Patricia,” Trevor Noah

“Sticks & Stones,” Dave Chappelle *GANADOR

LATINO

MEJOR ÁBUM POP LATINO

“#ELDISCO,” Alejandro Sanz *GANADOR

“Vida,” Luis Fonsi

“11:11,” Maluma

“Montaner,” Ricardo Montaner

“Fantasía,” Sebastian Yatra

MEJOR ÁLBUM LATINO DE ROCK, ALTERNATIVO O URBANO

“El Mal Querer,” Rosalía *GANADOR

“X 100PRE,” Bad Bunny

“Oasis,” J Balvin & Bad Bunny

“Indestructible,” Flor De Toloache

“Almadura,” iLe

ROCK

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN ROCK

“This Land,” Gary Clark Jr. *GANADOR

“Pretty Waste,” Bones UK

“History Repeats,” Brittany Howard

“Woman,” Karen O & Danger Mouse

“Too Bad,” Rival Sons

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN METAL

“7empest,” Tool *GANADOR

“Astorolus – The Great Octopus,” Candlemass ft. Tony Iommi

“Humanicide,” Death Angel

“Bow Down,” I Prevail

“Unleashed,” Killswitch Engage

MEJOR CANCIÓN ROCK

“This Land,” Gary Clark Jr., autor (Gary Clark Jr.) *GANADOR

“Fear Inoculum,” Danny Carey, Justin Chancellor, Adam Jones & Maynard James Keenan, autores (Tool)

“Give Yourself A Try,” George Daniel, Adam Hann, Matthew Healy & Ross Macdonald, autores (The 1975)

“Harmony Hall,” Ezra Koenig, autor (Vampire Weekend)

“History Repeats,” Brittany Howard, autor (Brittany Howard)

MEJOR ÁLBUM ROCK

“Social Cues,” Cage The Elephant *GANADOR

“Amo,” Bring Me The Horizon

“In The End,” The Cranberries

“Trauma,” I Prevail

“Feral Roots,” Rival Sons

ALTERNATIVA

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA ALTERNATIVA

“Father of the Bride,” Vampire Weekend *GANADOR

“U.F.O.F.,” Big Thief

“Assume Form,” James Blake

“i,i,” Bon Iver

“Anima,” Thom Yorke

RAP

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE RAP

“Revenge Of The Dreamers III,” Dreamville

“Championships,” Meek Mill

“I am > I was,” 21 Savage

“Igor,” Tyler, The Creator *GANADOR

“The Lost Boy,” YBN Cordae

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE RAP

“Middle Child,” J. Cole

“Suge,” DaBaby

“Down Bad,” Dreamville Featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy

“Racks in the Middle,” Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy *GANADOR

“Clout,” Offset Featuring Cardi B

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE RAP/CANTADO

“Higher,” DJ Khaled Featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend *GANADOR

“Drip Too Hard,” Lil Baby & Gunna

“Panini,” Lil Nas X

“Ballin,” Mustard Featuring Roddy Ricch

“The London,” Young Thug Featuring J. Cole & Travis Scott

MEJOR CANCIÓN DE RAP

“Bad Idea,” Chancelor Bennett, Cordae Dunston, Uforo Ebong & Daniel Hackett, autores (YBN Cordae Featuring Chance The Rapper)

“Gold Roses,” Noel Cadastre, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Khristopher Riddick-Tynes, William Leonard Roberts II, Joshua Quinton Scruggs, Leon Thomas III & Ozan Yildirim, autores (Rick Ross Featuring Drake)

“A Lot,” Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, autores (21 Savage Featuring J. Cole) *GANADOR

“Racks in the Middle,” Ermias Asghedom, Dustin James Corbett, Greg Allen Davis, Chauncey Hollis, Jr. & Rodrick Moore, autores (Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy)

“Suge,” DaBaby, Jetsonmade & Pooh Beatz, autores (DaBaby)

R&B

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN R&B

“Come Home,” Anderson .Paak & André 300 *GANADOR

“Love Again,” Daniel Caesar & Brandy

“Could’ve Been,” H.E.R. & Bryson Tiller

“Exactly How I Feel,” Lizzo & Gucci Mane

“Roll Some Mo,” Lucky Daye

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN R&B TRADICIONAL

"Jerome," Lizzo *GANADORA

“Jerome,” Lizzo *GANADORA

“Time Today,” BJ The Chicago Kid

“Steady Love,” India.Arie

“Real Games,” Lucky Daye

“Built For Love,” PJ Morton & Jazmine Sullivan

MEJOR CANCIÓN R&B

“Say So” — Pj Morton, autor (Pj Morton Ft. Jojo) *GANADOR

“Could’ve Been” — Dernst Emile Ii, David “Swagg R’celious” Harris, H.E.R. & Hue “Soundzfire” Strother, autores (H.E.R. Ft. Bryson Tiller)

“Look At Me Now” — Emily King & Jeremy Most, autores (Emily King)

“No Guidance” — Chris Brown, Tyler James Bryant, Nija Charles, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Michee Patrick Lebrun, Joshua Lewis, Noah Shebib & Teddy Walton, autores (Chris Brown Ft. Drake)

“Roll Some Mo” — David Brown, Dernst Emile Ii & Peter Lee Johnson, autores (Lucky Daye)

MEJOR ÁLBUM CONTEMPORÁNEO URBANO

“Apollo XXI,” Steve Lacy

“Cuz I Love You (Deluxe),” Lizzo *GANADOR

“Overload,” Georgia Anne Muldrow

“Saturn,” Nao

“Being Human in Public,” Jessie Reyez

MEJOR ÁLBUM R&B

“1123,” BJ The Chicago Kid

“Painted,” Lucky Daye

“Ella Mai,” Ella Mai

“Paul,” PJ Morton

“Ventura,” Anderson .Paak *GANADOR

COUNTRY

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN SOLISTA COUNTRY

“All Your’n,” Tyler Childers

“Girl Goin’ Nowhere,” Ashley McBryde

“Ride Me Back Home,” Willie Nelson *GANADOR

“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton

“Bring My Flowers Now,” Tanya Tucker

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN COUNTRY DE UN DÚO O GRUPO

“Brand New Man,” Brooks & Dunn With Luke Combs

“I Don’t Remember Me (Before You),” Brothers Osborne

“Speechless,” Dan + Shay *GANADOR

“The Daughters,” Little Big Town

“Common,” Maren Morris Featuring Brandi Carlile

MEJOR CANCIÓN COUNTRY

“Bring My Flowers Now,” Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, autores (Tanya Tucker) *GANADOR

“Girl Goin’ Nowhere,” Jeremy Bussey & Ashley McBryde, autores (Ashley McBryde)

“It All Comes Out in the Wash,” Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna & Liz Rose, autores (Miranda Lambert)

“Some of It,” Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde & Bobby Pinson, autores (Eric Church)

“Speechless,” Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers & Laura Veltz, autores (Dan + Shay)

MEJOR ÁLBUM COUNTRY

“Desperate Man,” Eric Church

“Stronger Than The Truth,” Reba McEntire

“Interstate Gospel,” Pistol Annies

“Center Point Road,” Thomas Rhett

“While I’m Livin’,”Tanya Tucker *GANADOR