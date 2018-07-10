En su cuenta de Instagram, la estrella mundial de la música pop, de 24 años, afirma que dejará la soltería por la rubia modelo, de 21, hija del actor Stephen Baldwin.
El cantante canadiense Justin Bieber y la modelo estadunidense Hailey Baldwin se comprometieron tras un mes saliendo juntos.
La estrella mundial de la música pop, de 24 años, confirmó su compromiso con la modelo, de 21, en una publicación en Instagram.
En el texto que acompaña a una fotografía en la que la joven le da un beso, Bieber prometió poner a Baldwin primero, de quien dice que es el amor de su vida.
Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!
El cibersitio TMZ reportó el compromiso primero, que al parecer se había producido el sábado en Bahamas.
En su anuncio, Bieber dice que tenía previsto esperar para hacerlo público pero “las noticias viajan rápido”.
Los padres del cantante parecieron felicitar a su hijo a través de las redes sociales el domingo.
Su padre, Jeremy, escribió “orgulloso es un eufemismo”.
Baldwin es hija del actor Stephen Baldwin.
Bieber lanzó su más reciente disco, Purpose, en 2015.