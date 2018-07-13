La épica serie de HBO acapara candidaturas al premio, incluida la Mejor Serie de Drama; la sigue ‘Westworld’, con 21, y ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’, con 20 postulaciones; aquí la lista completa de nominados.

La serie Game of Thrones encabezó este jueves la lista de nominados a los Premios Emmy, con 22 candidaturas que incluyeron a Mejor Serie de Drama.

La saga de fantasía de HBO, ganadora de dos premios a mejor serie dramática, no participó en los Emmy el año pasado.

Ahora enfrenta una competencia formidable: The Handmaid’s Tale, la serie de ciencia ficción que se alzó con el galardón del año pasado, recibió 20 nominaciones, mientras que Westworld obtuvo 21.

Atlanta de Donald Glover es la comedia más postulada con 16 menciones. Competirá con las debutantes The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel y Barry, protagonizada por Bill Hader.

La reposición de Roseanne, cancelada debido a un tuit racista de su estrella Roseanne Barr, solo consiguió una nominación en las categorías principales: a Mejor Actriz de Reparto, para Laurie Metcalf.

La ceremonia de los Premios Emmy se transmitirá en vivo por NBC el 17 de septiembre, con Colin Jost y Michael Che de Saturday Night Live como anfitriones.

LISTA COMPELTA DE LOS NOMINADOS

Lista de nominados a los premios Emmy, en las principales categorías, anunciada este jueves por la Academia de las Artes y Ciencias Televisivas. Para una lista completa visite Emmys.com.

1. Serie de comedia: “Atlanta”, “Barry”, “Black-ish”, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”, “Glow”, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, “Silicon Valley”, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”.

2. Serie de drama: “The Americans”, “The Crown”, “Game of Thrones”, “The Handmaid’s Tale”, “Stranger Things”, “This Is Us”, “Westworld”.

3. Actor, serie de drama: Jason Bateman, “Ozark”; Matthew Rhys, “The Americans”; Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”; Milo Ventimiglia, “This Is Us”; Ed Harris, “Westworld”; Jeffrey Wright, “Westworld”.

4. Actor de reparto, serie de drama: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, “Game of Thrones”; Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”; Mandy Patinkin, “Homeland”; David Harbour, “Stranger Things”; Matt Smith, “The Crown”; Joseph Fiennes, “The Handmaid’s Tale”.

5. Actriz, serie de drama: Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”; Tatiana Maslany, “Orphan Black”; Keri Russell, “The Americans”; Claire Foy, “The Crown”; Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”; Evan Rachel Wood, “Westworld”.

6. Actriz de reparto, serie de drama: Lena Headey, “Game of Thrones”; Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things”; Vanessa Kirby, “The Crown”; Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale”; Yvonne Strahovski, “The Handmaid’s Tale”; Alexis Bledel, “The Handmaid’s Tale”; Thandie Newton, “Westworld”.

7. Actor, serie de comedia: Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”; Ted Danson, “The Good Place”; Larry David, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”; Donald Glover, “Atlanta”; Bill Hader, “Barry”; William H. Macy, “Shameless”.

8. Actor de reparto, serie de comedia: Brian Tyree Henry, “Atlanta”; Henry Winkler, “Barry”; Louie Anderson, “Baskets”; Alec Baldwin, “Saturday Night Live”; Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live”; Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Tituss Burgess, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”.

9. Actriz, serie de comedia: Pamala Adlon, “Better Things”; Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Ms, Maisel”; Allison Janney, “Mom”; Issa Rae, “Insecure”; Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish”; Lily Tomlin, “Grace and Frankie”.

10. Actriz de reparto, serie de comedia: Zazie Beetz, “Atlanta”; Laurie Metcalf, “Roseanne”; Betty Gilpin, “Glow”; Aidy Bryant, “Saturday Night Live”; Leslie Jones, “Saturday Night Live”; Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”; Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Megan Mullally, “Will & Grace”.

11. Serie limitada: “The Alienist”, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”, “Genius: Picasso”, “Godless”, “Patrick Melrose”.

12. Actor, serie limitada o película hecha para TV: Antonio Banderas, “Genius: Picasso”; Darren Criss, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”; Benedict Cumberbatch, “Patrick Melrose”; Jeff Daniels, “The Looming Tower”; John Legend, “Jesus Christ Superstar”; Jesse Plemons, “Black Mirror: USS Callister”.

13. Actor de reparto, serie limitada o película hecha para TV: Jeff Daniels, “Godless”; Brandon Victor Dixon, “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert”; John Leguizamo, “Waco”; Ricky Martin, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”; Edgar Ramírez, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”; Michael Stuhlbarg, “The Looming Tower”, Finn Wittrock, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”.

14. Actriz, serie limitada o película hecha para TV: Jessica Biel, “The Sinner”; Laura Dern, “The Tale”; Michelle Dockery, “Godless”; Edie Falco, “Law and Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders”; Regina King, “Seven Seconds”; Sarah Paulson, “America Horror Story: Cult”.

15. Actriz de reparto, serie limitada o película hecha para TV: Sara Bareilles, “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert”; Penélope Cruz, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”; Judith Light, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”; Adina Porter, “American Horror Story: Cult”; Merritt Wever, “Godless”; Letitia Wright, “Black Museum (Black Mirror)”.

16. Programa de variedades y comedia: “At Home with Amy Sedaris”, “Drunk History”, “I Love You America with Sarah Silverman”, “Portlandia”, “Saturday Night Live”, “Tracey Ullman’s Show”.

17. Reality de competencia: “The Amazing Race”, “American Ninja Warrior”, “Project Runway”, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”, “Top Chef”, “The Voice”.